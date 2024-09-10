Love's Goes Back to Its Roots in Latest Giving Campaign

Impacting future generations of youth nationwide through education is a passion of Love's and the primary pillar of community giving for the company, according to the travel center operator. Support for local communities can be traced back to the company's founding by Tom and Judy Love in 1964, when a single country store in Watonga, Okla., served both residents and the traveling public.

"On behalf of El Reno Public Schools and El Reno High School, thank you for considering us and donating to us as it will go a long way to help us have a great, successful school year," said Tim Pounds, Oklahoma's El Reno High School principal. "I know our kids enjoy getting out and being able to get their snacks, gas and everything from Love's. We really appreciate this donation and Love's in our community."

Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.

Love's recently made the third annual ranking of America's Best Retailers from Newsweek and Statista.