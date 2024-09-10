 Skip to main content

Love's Goes Back to Its Roots in Latest Giving Campaign

Through the initiative, the company will help school districts in the cities where it operates country stores.
Amanda Koprowski

Love's donation to El Reno High School

OKLAHOMA CITY — As part of its 60th anniversary celebration throughout 2024, Love's has committed itself to donating $6,000 a piece to schools or school districts in each of the 63 cities in which it operates a Love's Country Store.

This initiative will span five states and total $378,000. Local leaders and store team members in Oklahoma, Kansas, Utah, Colorado and Arizona selected the local school/district recipients.

"In honor of our 60th anniversary we wanted to show our appreciation to the steadfast loyalty our customers and these communities have shown our country stores," said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love's. "Six decades ago, in one of our newspaper advertisements for the first store, my dad included this short phrase, 'fuels for the future.' Fast forward to today, and the start of a new school year, and we hope these funds will play a small part in fueling future generations of youth."

Impacting future generations of youth nationwide through education is a passion of Love's and the primary pillar of community giving for the company, according to the travel center operator. Support for local communities can be traced back to the company's founding by Tom and Judy Love in 1964, when a single country store in Watonga, Okla., served both residents and the traveling public.

"On behalf of El Reno Public Schools and El Reno High School, thank you for considering us and donating to us as it will go a long way to help us have a great, successful school year," said Tim Pounds, Oklahoma's El Reno High School principal. "I know our kids enjoy getting out and being able to get their snacks, gas and everything from Love's. We really appreciate this donation and Love's in our community."

Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.

Love's recently made the third annual ranking of America's Best Retailers from Newsweek and Statista.

