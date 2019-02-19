Love's to Hold First-Ever National Hiring Day

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores will hold its first national hiring day on Thursday, Feb. 28.

The travel stop operator is looking to hire more than 1,200 new full- and part-time employees as tire technicians, mechanic apprentices and diesel mechanics.

The one-day event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at more than 350 Love's Truck Tire Care or Speedco locations across the United States.

"Our valued employees are one of the most vital parts to ensuring our operations run smoothly for our Customers," said Drew Graham, director of operations for Love's. "Love's is a great place to build a career, and we're excited to introduce new employees to our culture. We hope all customer-centric candidates seize this opportunity to be part of something great."

Love's mechanic apprenticeship program allows apprentices to earn a competitive wage while working toward the designation of a diesel mechanic, according to the company. After successfully completing the program, they will receive a tool kit valued at $3,500, which they may keep. New diesel mechanics start between $22 and $27 per hour.

Interested applicants can visit any Love's Truck Tire Care or Speedco location on Feb. 28 for an on-site interview. Qualified candidates may be offered jobs on the spot, contingent on pre-screening requirements. Candidates should bring copies of their résumé and expect to submit to a drug screen and background check if they receive an offer.

Health and wellness benefits for eligible full-time employees include 401(k) with matching contributions; medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage; flexible scheduling; holiday pay; and competitive weekly pay among other benefits. Part-time employees can receive dental, vision, telemedicine and other voluntary benefits.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 480 travel stops in 41 states.