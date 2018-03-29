Love's Makes Texas Its Second Home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has been active adding new locations and truck parking spaces on the interstates across the United States; however, one state in particular is a key focus of its growth strategy.

The retailer continues to invest in Texas with the opening of its latest travel stop in the state. The Love's Travel Stop in Denton, located at exit 471 off Interstate 35, welcomed customers on March 8. The location brings Love's total number of travel stops in the Lone Star State to 68.

Love's now operates more travel stops and employs more people in Texas than any other states. With the addition of approximately 60 employees at the new Denton location, Love's has more than 3,200 employees across Texas.

The company operates more Love's Travel Stops and Love's Country Stores combined in Oklahoma, but Texas beats Oklahoma for just travel stops.

"With nearly 70 stores in Texas and additional corporate offices in Houston, the state is like a second home to Love's," said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's Travel Stops. "We'll continue looking for opportunities to invest in the state and serve customers in new areas. With an abundance of heavily traveled interstates and highways, we have numerous opportunities to provide drivers and residents in Texas with more clean and safe places to access quick-service restaurants, truck parking, travel items and more."

Love's existing location in Denton opened in 1985. Taken with the latest location, the company employs nearly 100 people in the community. It expects to contribute approximately $5.35 million in tax revenue to the Denton community annually.

The latest facility measures 14,000 square feet and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It features Subway, Wendy's and Godfather's Pizza restaurants.

In addition, it offers 85 truck parking spots, eight showers and a Love's Truck Tire Care center.

According to the company, it will continue expanding in Texas in the coming years. Additional locations are scheduled to open this year in Lufkin, Donna, Sonora and Sulphur Springs.

Love's also operates seven Speedco locations across the state, which currently offer lube, tire and battery services.

Oklahoma City-based Love's has more than 450 locations in 41 states.