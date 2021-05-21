Love's Mines Customer Behavior to Drive Summer Deals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops' summer promotion will give customers what they want.

The company's Summer Drive deals offer shoppers $1 off or more on its popular food, beverages and snacks through June 30. Love's based its promotion on customer habits to deliver the most appealing offers, according to the company.

Love's-branded food and drink items are also part of the promotion.

"Love's is always looking for ways to give customers a break at the checkout, and we can't think of a better way than with deals on some of our most popular items," said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love's. "We know more people are hitting the highway this summer for vacation than ever before, and we hope they can stop in at a Love's to take advantage of these deals."



The Summer Drive promotion includes the Road Trip Meal Deal. Customers who purchase any combination of a deli item and drink will get a Frito Lay chip selection for $1. Other popular selections include buy any size coffee and get a Hostess snack for $1, and buy any size fountain drink and get a Reese's candy for $1.

For healthier selections, customers can save $1 on two Fresh to Go fruit or veggie cups when they buy a Love's-branded Premium Water.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores operates a network of more than 550 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.