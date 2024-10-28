 Skip to main content

Love's Network Tops 650 Locations

New travel stops in Wichita, Kan., and Hattiesburg, Miss., add needed pro driver services to their respective regions.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Love's Travel Stop at night in Wichita Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops reached an important milestone in the company's strategic growth plan, surpassing 650 stores during its 60th anniversary year with the opening of locations in Wichita, Kan., and Hattiesburg, Miss. 

The Wichita travel stop, located off Interstate 135 at 1504 East 21st St., is one of Love's largest stores to date and provides needed professional driving services for the Wichita metro area. The site adds 122 truck parking spaces and a Speedco truck maintenance shop with truck wash services, set to open next month. 

Additionally, Love's Fresh Kitchen provides freshly prepared food offerings, while an Arby's and Dunkin' provide quick-service meals for guests on the go.

Other amenities and services include: 

  • Nearly 12,000 square feet of space
  • Approximately 150 new local jobs
  • Nine diesel bays
  • Seven showers
  • Laundry facilities
  • A CAT scale
  • 71 car parking spaces
  • Three RV hookups and an RV dump
  • A dog park

The Hattiesburg travel stop off Interstate 59 and Highway 98 at 283 Ira Hudson Road includes 84 truck parking spaces, and like the Wichita location, adds pro driver services to an area previously without a national travel stop presence. Located near recreational attractions such as De Soto National Forest, the store also expands Love's RV network, with six RV hookups, an RV dump service, private showers and Wi-Fi service. 

Additional amenities and services in Hattiesburg include:

  • More than 10,000 square feet of space
  • Approximately 120 new local jobs
  • A Love's Fresh Kitchen
  • An Arby's
  • Eight diesel bays
  • Laundry facilities
  • A CAT scale
  • 52 car parking spaces
  • A dog park

In honor of the grand opening of both locations, Love's donated $5,000 each to Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center in Wichita and United Way of Southeast Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with more than 650 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.

