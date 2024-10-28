Love's Network Tops 650 Locations
Other amenities and services include:
- Nearly 12,000 square feet of space
- Approximately 150 new local jobs
- Nine diesel bays
- Seven showers
- Laundry facilities
- A CAT scale
- 71 car parking spaces
- Three RV hookups and an RV dump
- A dog park
The Hattiesburg travel stop off Interstate 59 and Highway 98 at 283 Ira Hudson Road includes 84 truck parking spaces, and like the Wichita location, adds pro driver services to an area previously without a national travel stop presence. Located near recreational attractions such as De Soto National Forest, the store also expands Love's RV network, with six RV hookups, an RV dump service, private showers and Wi-Fi service.
Additional amenities and services in Hattiesburg include:
- More than 10,000 square feet of space
- Approximately 120 new local jobs
- A Love's Fresh Kitchen
- An Arby's
- Eight diesel bays
- Laundry facilities
- A CAT scale
- 52 car parking spaces
- A dog park
In honor of the grand opening of both locations, Love's donated $5,000 each to Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center in Wichita and United Way of Southeast Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with more than 650 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.