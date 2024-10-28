Love's Network Tops 650 Locations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops reached an important milestone in the company's strategic growth plan, surpassing 650 stores during its 60th anniversary year with the opening of locations in Wichita, Kan., and Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Wichita travel stop, located off Interstate 135 at 1504 East 21st St., is one of Love's largest stores to date and provides needed professional driving services for the Wichita metro area. The site adds 122 truck parking spaces and a Speedco truck maintenance shop with truck wash services, set to open next month.

Additionally, Love's Fresh Kitchen provides freshly prepared food offerings, while an Arby's and Dunkin' provide quick-service meals for guests on the go.