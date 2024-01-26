Love's Travel Stops Details Growth Plans

OKLAHOMA CITY — In honor of its 60th anniversary, Love's Travel Stops unveiled an improvement and expansion plan, which includes adding 20 to 25 new locations and updating somewhere between 35 to 40 existing stores.

Of the sites renovated, four stores will be completely rebuilt to make it easier for customers to fuel up and get the amenities they need. Locations will also get added food and restaurant options, along with services like RV hookups and truck washes.

“Six decades ago, Tom Love opened our first service station in Watonga, Okla., and almost immediately started selling household items to make stopping in more convenient for customers,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Today, as the only major travel stop that is still family owned and operated, we continue with his innovative spirit by adding new products and improving the experience to give customers more reasons to stop in.”

As part of its 2024 strategy, Love's intends to strengthen its position as a "one stop shop" by doubling its truck wash network through the installation of seven new locations. Travelers will also be able to take advantage of the new RV hookups at 44 new sites as well as RV stops located on 11 of the company's properties.

New Love's branded food and snack items will include new chip flavors, meat sticks, honey buns, powdered donuts and cookies. The company will also expand its Fresh Kitchen concept as a result of feedback from customers on offering fresh, healthier and diet-specific food options. Additions to this line include a new omelet bowl, upgraded snack trays and elevated mac and cheese bowls to name a few. Love's will also add 20 restaurants to its network this year.

Support for Professional Drivers

Love's will also remain committed to limiting down time for professional truck drivers. Freightliner ExpressPoint is now available at more than 400 Love's truck care locations, while the company plans to add 10 new full-service Speedco locations next to travel stops, 50 maintenance bays and approximately 60 emergency roadside vehicles to its network. The company will also expand training opportunities through Love's Truck Care Academy and in-shop learning events, and continue to add support services like Love’s Financial to assist professional drivers.

On the environmental side of things, awards from the Federal Highway Administration's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program will allow Trillium Energy Solutions to add electric vehicle chargers at 29 Love’s location this year.

Finally, Musket, a top producer of diesel exhaust fluid, will continue to grow with fuel and terminal procurement, allowing Love's to offer customers fuel products at competitive prices.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops has a travel center network of 640 locations in 42 states. Additionally, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.