Love's Opens Five New Travel Stops in One Day

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops added to its store count with the near-simultaneous opening of five new locations. The company opened travel stops in Heflin, Ala.; Kimball, S.D.; Fillmore, Utah; and Leavenworth, Ind., on Dec. 15, while a fifth location opened in Klamath Falls, Ore., on Dec. 16.

The five stores combined will add more than 380 truck parking spaces and more than 230 jobs to the communities in which they operate.

"For only the second time in the history of Love's, we're opening five new locations in one day that will be ready to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely," said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's. "Our team members in Klamath Falls, Heflin, Kimball, Fillmore and Leavenworth will provide customers the Highway Hospitality they expect when stopping at Love's."

In December 2016, Love's opened five locations in five states, as Convenience Store News reported.

Amenities and offerings at the sites include:

Heflin, Ala.:

12,000-plus square feet;

72 truck parking spaces, 57 car parking spaces and four RV parking spaces;

Seven RV hookups;

Eight diesel bays;

Seven showers;

A dog park;

And a Speedco, opening at a later date.

Kimball, S.D.:

12,000-plus square feet;

68 truck parking spaces, 48 car parking spaces and five RV spaces;

Six diesel bays;

Five showers; and

A dog park.

Fillmore, Utah:

11,000-plus square feet;

73 truck parking spaces, 58 car parking spaces and two RV spaces;

Eight diesel bays;

Seven showers;

A dog park;

A Taco John's, opening Jan. 10.; and

A Speedco, opening at a later date.

Leavenworth, Ind.:

12,000-plus square feet;

75 truck parking spaces, 50 car parking spaces and three RV parking spaces;

Nine RV hookups;

Seven diesel bays;

Five showers;

A Hardee's, opening Feb. 14;

A Speedco., opening at a later date; and

A dog park.

Klamath Falls:

13,000-plus square feet;

94 truck parking spaces and 80 car parking spaces;

Seven diesel bays;

Five showers; and

A Carl's Jr. (opening Jan. 17).

All five locations will also have laundry facilities; a CAT scale; a Fresh Kitchen concept, brand-name snacks and bean-to-cup gourmet coffee; and a Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

In honor of the grand openings, Love's will donate $2,000 to these nonprofits in each town:

Heflin, Ala.: Hearts of Cleburne

Kimball, S.D.: Kimball Area Foundation

Fillmore, Utah: To be determined at a later date

Leavenworth, Ind.: South Crawford Elementary School

Klamath Falls: The donation will be split between Mazama High School and the Klamath County Sheriff's Department

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has more than 580 locations in 41 states.