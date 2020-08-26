Love's Opens Its Largest Travel Stop Ever

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores opened its largest travel stop yet in Madison, Ga., on Aug. 20. Located off Interstate 20, the new site is open 24/7.

"We're excited to open our largest travel stop ever — at over 17,000 square feet — and hire about 100 team members from the community in Morgan County," said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love's. "Madison is a great location to add our amenities and services to give drivers a break and then get them back on the road quickly and safely."

The 17,000-square-foot travel stop offers a range of amenities, including:

Love's Truck Care with on-site Speedco

Nine showers

laundry facility

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

108 truck parking spots, 80 car parking spots and six RV parking spots

Foodservice options include a Godfather's Pizza, a Hardee's restaurant and Love's Fresh Kitchen concept. Brand-name snacks and bean-to-cup gourmet coffee are also available.

Love's held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donated $2,000 to Morgan County Elementary School in Madison to commemorate the grand opening.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 520 locations in 41 states.