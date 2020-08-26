Love's Opens Its Largest Travel Stop Ever
OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores opened its largest travel stop yet in Madison, Ga., on Aug. 20. Located off Interstate 20, the new site is open 24/7.
"We're excited to open our largest travel stop ever — at over 17,000 square feet — and hire about 100 team members from the community in Morgan County," said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love's. "Madison is a great location to add our amenities and services to give drivers a break and then get them back on the road quickly and safely."
The 17,000-square-foot travel stop offers a range of amenities, including:
- Love's Truck Care with on-site Speedco
- Nine showers
- laundry facility
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
- CAT scale
- Dog park
- 108 truck parking spots, 80 car parking spots and six RV parking spots
Foodservice options include a Godfather's Pizza, a Hardee's restaurant and Love's Fresh Kitchen concept. Brand-name snacks and bean-to-cup gourmet coffee are also available.
Love's held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donated $2,000 to Morgan County Elementary School in Madison to commemorate the grand opening.
Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 520 locations in 41 states.