Press enter to search
Close search

Love's Opens Its Largest Travel Stop Ever

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Love's Opens Its Largest Travel Stop Ever

08/26/2020

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores opened its largest travel stop yet in Madison, Ga., on Aug. 20. Located off Interstate 20, the new site is open 24/7.

"We're excited to open our largest travel stop ever — at over 17,000 square feet — and hire about 100 team members from the community in Morgan County," said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love's. "Madison is a great location to add our amenities and services to give drivers a break and then get them back on the road quickly and safely."

The 17,000-square-foot travel stop offers a range of amenities, including:

  • Love's Truck Care with on-site Speedco
  • Nine showers
  • laundry facility
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics
  • CAT scale
  • Dog park
  • 108 truck parking spots, 80 car parking spots and six RV parking spots

Foodservice options include a Godfather's Pizza, a Hardee's restaurant and Love's Fresh Kitchen concept. Brand-name snacks and bean-to-cup gourmet coffee are also available.

Love's held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and donated $2,000 to Morgan County Elementary School in Madison to commemorate the grand opening.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 520 locations in 41 states.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Love's Travel Stop in Brownsville, Texas
Corporate & Store Operations
How Love's Spent This Summer: Growing
Love's
Corporate & Store Operations
Love's Reaches 500-Store Milestone
Spinx convenience store in Summerville, S.C.
Corporate & Store Operations
What's In Store: Alltown Fresh, Pilot Flying J, Rutter's & Spinx
Love's Travel stop in Troy, Texas
Corporate & Store Operations
Love's Finishes 2017 With Three Dozen New Locations