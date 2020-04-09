Love's Rewards Drivers With 4M Points Giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores will honor professional drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, and throughout the month of September, during which My Love Rewards members can enjoy deals on fresh food, snacks and drinks.

From Sept. 14-18, drivers can get up to 5,000 My Love Rewards points, equal to $50, with the purchase of certain items.

Love's will also celebrate the week with its first 4 million point giveaway. Each week, a different driver will win 1 million My Love Rewards points, equal to $10,000.

"We enjoy celebrating professional truck drivers all year long and with special promotions each September, but with the pandemic we are especially ready to say, 'Thank you,'" said Jon Archard, vice president of fleet sales for Love's. "As essential workers, professional truck drivers have continued to work hard to deliver important products and goods throughout the country, and the country is really in their debt."