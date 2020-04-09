Love's Rewards Drivers With 4M Points Giveaway
OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores will honor professional drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 13-19, and throughout the month of September, during which My Love Rewards members can enjoy deals on fresh food, snacks and drinks.
From Sept. 14-18, drivers can get up to 5,000 My Love Rewards points, equal to $50, with the purchase of certain items.
Love's will also celebrate the week with its first 4 million point giveaway. Each week, a different driver will win 1 million My Love Rewards points, equal to $10,000.
"We enjoy celebrating professional truck drivers all year long and with special promotions each September, but with the pandemic we are especially ready to say, 'Thank you,'" said Jon Archard, vice president of fleet sales for Love's. "As essential workers, professional truck drivers have continued to work hard to deliver important products and goods throughout the country, and the country is really in their debt."
Special offers during the month include:
- Fresh food, snack and drink deals.
- From Sept. 14 through 18, drivers can get points back for purchases, ranging from 100 to 5,000 My Love Rewards points (equal to $1-$50) on items such as Love's branded oil products and GPS systems.
- Free Love's hat with the purchase of three pairs of gloves for $9.99.
- Free drink and shower credits with qualifying fuel purchases (year-round).
Drivers enter the points giveaway every time they swipe their My Love Rewards card for fuel, truck care or in-store purchases at Love's and Speedco locations. They can also visit any Love's location with a touchscreen and follow the steps on the 4 Million My Love Rewards points giveaway section to enter. All card swipes and touchscreen entries from the week will count as individual entries for the weekly giveaway. Winners will be announced every Friday throughout September.
Oklahoma City-based Love's operates 530 locations in 41 states.