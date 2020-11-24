Love's Rolls Out New Contactless Payment Options

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is expanding its contactless payment options both inside and outside its locations across the country.

This includes tap-and-go credit cards, mobile phone payment options and Mobile Pay via the Love's Connect app.

"With the holiday driving season upon us, we want our customers to know about the increased amount of options they have when paying for fuel and other items like food, drinks and snacks," said Ginny Webb, Love's chief information officer and vice president of technology. "Being able to purchase items quickly and safely is very important to our customers and we are pleased to be able to offer these contactless options."

The mobile and contactless technology helps limit exposure to COVID-19 while offering more convenience for customers, according to Love's, which emphasized its commitment to ongoing enhancements of security features. Options include:

Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay.

Tap-and-go credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover.

New smart terminals that combine with Love's credit processing software to cut checkout time in half.

Professional drivers can use Love's Mobile Pay on the Love's Connect app to answer prompts, pay for fuel and receive contactless, digital receipts using mobile phones. Additionally, mobile receipts on the app provide professional drivers with access to contactless receipts from all transactions made when their My Love's Rewards card was swiped or scanned.

Contactless transactions inside Love's locations have more than doubled in the last year, according to the company, while four-wheel customers using contactless options to pay at the pump have increased by more than five times in 2020.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 530 locations in 41 states.