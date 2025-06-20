Love's RV Network Reaches a Milestone
"Reaching 100 RV locations is a proud moment for all of us at Love's," said Jim Wheeler, director of hospitality and RV operations for Love's. "We've listened closely to what RV travelers want and need — convenience, cleanliness, safety and a known experience — and we've built our RV locations to meet and exceed those expectations. The Carlin store is a perfect example of what we strive to offer every guest."
According to Love's, as RV travel continues to grow in popularity, the company remains focused on meeting the needs of families, weekend adventurers and full-time travelers. The company began expanding its RV offerings in response to increased demand for accessible, reliable places for RV travelers to rest, refuel and refresh.
Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 661 locations in 42 states.