Love's RV Network Reaches a Milestone

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four years after opening its first RV location, Love's Travel Stops is marking a notable benchmark.

On June 16, the company opened its 100th RV Stop. Located in Carlin, Nev., the location added seven hookups to Love's networks and is connected to a Love's Travel Stop. The company welcomed guests at its first RV location in 2021 in Guthrie, Okla.

Located off Interstate 80 in northeastern Nevada, the Carlin location offers a full range of amenities for RV travelers including RV hookups with water and sewer access, seven RV parking spaces, an RV dump station and Wi-Fi. RV customers also have access to the travel stop's additional amenities, including six private showers, a dog park, a Carl's Jr. restaurant and Love's Fresh Kitchen.

