Love's RV Network Reaches a Milestone

A four-year journey brings the company to 100 locations.
Melissa Kress
The Love's RV location in Carlin, Nevada

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four years after opening its first RV location, Love's Travel Stops is marking a notable benchmark. 

On June 16, the company opened its 100th RV Stop. Located in Carlin, Nev., the location added seven hookups to Love's networks and is connected to a Love's Travel Stop. The company welcomed guests at its first RV location in 2021 in Guthrie, Okla. 

Located off Interstate 80 in northeastern Nevada, the Carlin location offers a full range of amenities for RV travelers including RV hookups with water and sewer access, seven RV parking spaces, an RV dump station and Wi-Fi. RV customers also have access to the travel stop's additional amenities, including six private showers, a dog park, a Carl's Jr. restaurant and Love's Fresh Kitchen.

"Reaching 100 RV locations is a proud moment for all of us at Love's," said Jim Wheeler, director of hospitality and RV operations for Love's. "We've listened closely to what RV travelers want and need — convenience, cleanliness, safety and a known experience — and we've built our RV locations to meet and exceed those expectations. The Carlin store is a perfect example of what we strive to offer every guest."

According to Love's, as RV travel continues to grow in popularity, the company remains focused on meeting the needs of families, weekend adventurers and full-time travelers. The company began expanding its RV offerings in response to increased demand for accessible, reliable places for RV travelers to rest, refuel and refresh.

Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 661 locations in 42 states.

