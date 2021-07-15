Love's Serves Up National Hot Dog Day Promotion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops customers can enjoy free hot dogs and half-price drinks on National Hot Dog Day. The offer is available for redemption via the Love's Connect mobile app.

The retailer is teaming with Schwab Meat Co. to offer the deal at 525 participating locations in 41 states. Customers can access the barcode for a free hot dog or roller grill item and drink discount in the app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 21.

"Summer and hot dogs go together perfectly, and we couldn't be more excited to reward our customers with these free treats," said Mark Romig, director of merchandising for Love's. "We know our customers love National Hot Dog Day, so we're chomping at the bun to get started."

Love's roller grill items include Schwab's Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, and egg rolls. Customers can customize their free item with a full selection of complimentary toppings.

The drink discount can be applied to any drink, including fountain drinks, Love's branded water, fresh coffee or bottled drinks. The deal does not include alcohol.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores operates a network of more than 550 locations in 41 states. It also has more than 410 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations.