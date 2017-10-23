Love's Takes a Gamble With Its Newest Oklahoma Location

OKLAHOMA CITY — Travel centers are known for offering a wide range of services, and Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is taking it up a notch with its latest Oklahoma location.

The new Love's opened on Oct. 20 in Newcastle, about 20 miles from its home base in Oklahoma City. Taking space at the location will be an on-site casino, which will be operated by the Chickasaw Nation. The casino is slated to welcome guests later this year.

In addition to the casino, the travel stop is Love's third location to feature a Dunkin' Donuts restaurant. The store also boasts a Subway restaurant, fresh fruit, and gourmet coffee plus traditional convenience store products.

Opened 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the Newcastle site includes 48 truck parking spots, five showers, and laundry facilities.

"Newcastle is in a great location to serve the high volume of professional drivers who travel Interstate 44 to and from Oklahoma City and beyond," said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's. "We're happy to provide drivers with access to parking, meals and other driver services close to a metropolitan area."



Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has more than 430 locations in 41 states.