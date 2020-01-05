Love's Travel Stops & Girls Scouts Team Up to Keep Professional Drivers Snacking 

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops and Girl Scouts are showing their gratitude to professional drivers in New Mexico and Oklahoma for their essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic with a free box of cookies.

Supporters of the Girl Scouts have been purchasing boxes of cookies to be given to thank drivers for delivering important products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Love's and the Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails also purchased boxes of cookies.

"Because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, we couldn't sell our cookies in the way we've all come to know and love," said Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails. "So we came up with a creative way to raise money for our girls and also recognize the important work that these heroes of the highway have delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Starting April 29 and 30, cookies were available at six Love's locations in New Mexico and one in Oklahoma while supplies lasted. Each store had 1,200 boxes.

The store locations are:

Love's 285 in Santa Rose, N.M.

Love's 262 in Tucumcari, N.M.

Love's 215 in Gallup, N.M.

Love's 257 in Milan, N.M.

Love's 614 and 210 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Love's 468 in Choctaw, Okla.

"The creativity of the Girl Scouts has to be applauded for this great idea," said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love's. "They've figured out how to fundraise in a challenging environment while also helping the hardest working men and women in America who have been vital in the fight against COVID-19."

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates more than 510 locations in 41 states.