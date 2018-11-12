Love's Travel Stops Now Serving Four-Legged Customers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores' newest customers can enter the property on four legs as the chain adds dog parks to multiple locations. The travel stop network opened four dog parks in 2018 and has 29 additional parks schedule to open in 2019.

The original four dog parks are located at:

200 Lower River Road NW., Charleston, Tenn. (I-75, Exit 33)

9155 Highway 321 N., Lenoir City, Tenn. (I-40, Exit 346)

1911 Highway 34 W., Dillon, S.C. (I-95, Exit 190)

3205 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, S.C. (I-26, Exit 154A)

"Catering to our customers is a top priority for us at Love's and adding dog parks was the best way for us to serve those who travel with their treasured companions," said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love's. "Customers have been asking for safe and secure areas dedicated to their dogs, and we're thrilled to finally announce this much-anticipated addition to select Love's locations."

Each Love's dog park is approximately 50 feet by 100 feet and includes double air-locked gates for pet safety. Other amenities include well-maintained pet waste station; a bench for humans to sit on, a smoker's receptacle and an off-leash area for pets to roam. The dog parks are clearly marked from the parking lot and open to professional drivers as well as the traveling public.

Love's plans to open its next dog parks at its Sidney, Ohio, location on Dec. 13 and at its Choctaw, Okla., location on Dec. 15.

Whether individual Love's locations add dog parks is dependent on customer feedback, the company said.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 470 locations in 41 states.