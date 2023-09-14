Love's Travel Stops Receives $4.8M for EV Charging Stations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is getting a funding boost to build up it electric vehicle (EV) charging network in two states.

The travel center operator and Trillium Energy Solutions, a member of the Love's Family of Companies, were selected as part of an investment through the Federal Highway Administration's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program to build an EV charging infrastructure network in Pennsylvania and Colorado.

Trillium Energy Solutions designs, builds and maintains clean fueling stations.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) awarded the companies $2.6 million to install EV chargers at four existing locations in Slippery Rock, Mifflinville, Brookville and Jonestown, Pa.

The Colorado Energy Office (CEO) and Colorado Deportment of Transportation (CDOT) are investing $2.2 million in state and NEVI funding towards Love's EV charging projects at existing stations in Buena Vista, Eads, Parachute and Hudson, Colo.

"Truck stops and travel stops are well positioned to play a key role in building out electric vehicle charging in Pennsylvania and Colorado, not only because of the existing infrastructure footprint, but also because of the amenities and services provided at these locations," said Ryan Erickson, vice president of Trillium Energy Solutions.

The Love's and Trillium funding is part of the two states' broader efforts to install EV chargers across Pennsylvania and Colorado. PennDOT recently announced the first round of conditional awards to fund 54 projects in 35 counties to expand access to and reliability of EV charging in Pennsylvania. The 54 projects conditionally awarded amount to a total federal investment of $33.8 million for the first round of NEVI funding.

Through its Direct Current Fast Charging Plazas program, CEO also recently announced $17 million in conditional awards for 36 projects that will contribute to the expansion of Colorado's existing network of 871 fast-chargers by more than 20 percent, adding 188 publicly accessible chargers in the first round to include NEVI and state funding.

"As the nation begins widescale adoption of EVs, two important factors for successful planning include on-site support and available footprint to build out additional charging infrastructure," said Kim Okafor, general manager of zero emission for Trillium Energy Solutions. "With more than 640 locations nationwide, Love's Travel Stops are in a prime position to support transportation departments in rolling out NEVI projects state-by-state."

The NEVI program was established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide $5 billion over five years for states to deploy direct current fast EV chargers along highway corridors.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates a travel stop network with 644 locations in 42 states. The company plans to grow its EV charging footprint from 20 locations to hundreds over the next several years.

It is No. 12 among the Convenience Store News Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2023.