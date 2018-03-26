Love's Unveils New Mobile App Features & Design

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores rolled out a new update for the Love’s Connect mobile app that boasts a revamped design, as well as several innovative new features.

Among the new features is Love’s Pay for Commercial Fuel, which enables professional drivers to not only start diesel pumps, but also pay for the fill-up from within their cabs.

“Customers were asking for a mobile pay function that would allow them to conveniently answer prompts and start the pump without leaving their trucks, so we made that a top priority,” said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love’s Travel Stops. “We worked with drivers to gather feedback to decide how we updated and improved the Love’s Connect app, and we encourage existing app users to upgrade to the new version so they can access Love’s Pay and My Love Rewards features.”

The upgraded app now also enables the following for users:

Quickly view Love’s and Speedco store details;

Access My Love Rewards status, credits and barcode from the home screen;

View and share transaction and loyalty receipts;

Add commercial fuel cards to your new Love’s Pay Wallet;

Better manage your stops now that all distances are displayed in true road miles;

Search Love’s locations by city, state, zip, store number or highway;

See the filters you’ve selected and remove them with a single tap;

Add new search and traffic layers to your familiar Route Planner view; and

Improved Roadside Assistance screen that links to nearby Love’s locations offering Truck Tire Care.

The Love’s Connect app is available in both the iTunes and Google Play app stores.

Based in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores has more than 450 locations in 41 states.