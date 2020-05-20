Love's Welcomes Summer With Launch of Dollar Add-Ons

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is kicking the summer off with the launch of its Dollar Add-Ons campaign.

As part of the deal, customers who purchase any drink and one deli item or two roller grill items or tacos can add on candy, chips or a snack for $1. Approximately 5.8 million combinations are possible, according to Love's.

"We know that money's tight for many right now, so we want to make it easier for customers to get the food and drinks they love at a cheaper price," said Kyle Sloan, senior manager of category merchandising for Love's. "The dollar add-ons deal gives customers over 5.8 million combinations to choose from when deciding on their perfect combination."

The Dollar Add-Ons campaign is running now through Aug. 31.

Oklahoma City-based Love's operates more than 510 locations in 41 states.