The Loyalty Picture

Convenience store shoppers are a loyal bunch. According to the 2023 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, 81 percent of these shoppers typically visit the same c-store brand each time they make a visit and among them, 86 percent typically visit the same specific c-store location every time. Loyalty programs can go a long way in securing this devotion. The study also revealed: