Lucky Seven General Stores Partners With ADD Systems to Streamline Day-to-Day Operations

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) is partnering with Edwards Oil Inc. as the company's back office and home office software provider for its Lucky Seven General Stores.

Edwards Oil tapped ADD Systems as its software provider to accelerate daily operations and gain deep insights into the activity across its 15 convenience stores. The operator implemented ADD eStore for store management and Atlas Reporting for its business intelligence analytics.

"We needed a solution that would help to free up our managers and home office from cumbersome processes and paperwork. We also wanted to be item level so that we could really control our margin and manage our inventory well," said Robert Skalko, CEO of Edwards Oil. "ADD's software is helping us do just that. Since we've gone live, we've improved our efficiency, made informed decisions, and gotten much better control."

Edwards Oil is a third generation, family-owned business that has served northern Minnesota since 1969. Originally focused on heating oil, the company has since expanded to wholesale fuel delivery, retail convenience stores, worker safety supplies, lubricants, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid manufacturing, and propane.

"We're thrilled to welcome Edwards Oil and their Lucky Seven General Stores to our family of clients, and we're excited to partner with them as our software helps them experience tangible efficiency gains and true insight into their stores," commented ADD Systems President Bruce C. Bott. "The Edwards people are great partners, and we look forward to a long relationship. We're confident that our partnership will not only benefit their stores, but, with their welcome feedback, will help our solution continue to evolve."

ADD Systems is headquartered in Flanders, N.J.