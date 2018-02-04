Lykins Energy Solutions Celebrates 70 Years in Fuel Industry

MILFORD, Ohio — Lykins Energy Solutions is marking seven decades in the fuel business with the third generation of management at the helm.

According to the Milford-based company, decades of strategic planning and a series of acquisitions has fueled its growth.

The company provides key services and products including branded fuels and wholesale fuels, petroleum transportation, home heating oil, propane, lubricants, fleet fueling and electricity.

It represents four major brands: Gulf, BP, Marathon and Shell.

Lykins is one of the 100 largest privately held companies in Ohio, and one of the top 10 largest privately held companies in the greater Cincinnati area.

In 2014, Lykins Oil Co. changed its name to Lykins Energy Solutions to represent the new energy products the company was offering its customers.

"As in the past, we want to supply our customers well into the future with the energy sources they need every day," said Lykins President Jeff Lykins.