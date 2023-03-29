M&A Deal Brings Kent Kwik Convenience Stores to Florida

MIDLAND, Texas — Kent Kwik Convenience Stores entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire Hialeah, Fla.-based Tom Thumb Food Stores Inc.

Tom Thumb is a family-owned and -operated convenience store chain that has maintained a presence in south Florida for more than 59 years, with locations spanning from Fort Lauderdale to Key West.

The acquisition will include 14 company-operated Tom Thumb Food Stores and three Subway franchise locations. The deal will increase The Kent Cos. portfolio to 88 company-owned and -operated convenience stores, as well as 152 dealer sites throughout Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and now Florida.

"I have always admired their business model, leadership, and community support. I am honored that they would entrust their legacy to our company," said Bill Kent, owner and chairman of the Kent Cos., on his lifelong friendship with Tom Thumb co-owners Jimmy McCarthy and Tom McCarthy. "Tom Thumb Food Stores have a long history serving the Florida market, with a strong reputation of taking care of their employees and dedication to their customers. We are honored to continue their legacy of serving this market and giving back to the community."

The locations recently underwent a brand reimaging and will continue to remain Tom Thumb Food Stores. Kent remarked that customers should continue to expect the same great service with the same employees at their local Tom Thumb as ownership shifts to The Kent Cos., with leadership and staff teams operating the stores as normal.

"From growing up in the stores and working with our family in all aspects of the business to finally purchasing the entire company from our parents and our sisters in 2015, it has been our greatest joy and distinct honor to deliver convenience and friendly service to the people of south Florida and the Keys," said Jimmy McCarthy and Tom McCarthy. "We will cherish the people, camaraderie and relationships in our stores, communities and across the industry that have become like family to us."

Based in west Texas since 1957, the Kent family of companies includes Kent Kwik convenience stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Wash, Kent Lubrication Centers and Kent Tire Co., among others.