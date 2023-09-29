M&A Deal Spurs C-StoreMaster to Launch Energy Distribution Division

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Regional distributor C-StoreMaster is growing its convenience store footprint, acquiring 13 properties in the Southeast from Hayes and Sons.

In the wake of the deal, C-StoreMaster launched C-StoreMaster Energy, an energy distribution division, and solidified a partnership with ExxonMobil as a licensed Exxon fuel distributor.

"We are excited to continue providing the personalized and efficient service we are known for to new partners," said Sharan Kalva, C-StoreMaster president. "Launching an energy distribution division in partnership with ExxonMobil feels like a natural next step in expanding our offerings as both companies have parallels in our brand identities [such as] top-notch products and service."

The 13 properties acquired are located in the mid-Alabama area, including 11 in Cullman, one in Hanceville and one in Vinemont.

C-StoreMaster has concentrated on both expanding its footprint and improving its technological capacity over the last few years. In 2019, the distributor bought out Big South Wholesale, extending its reach in the south and adding more than 500 new customers to its client list in Tennessee.

The following year, the company broke ground in Huntsville on a new, $12 million automated warehouse, which by the time of its official opening in 2022, had expanded to 130,000 square feet and incorporated three automation technologies from Geek+ intended to improve picking accuracy by up to 99.99 percent. The automated solutions include the robotics firm's flagship P800 goods-to-person picking robots as well as its Roboshuttle.

Based in Huntsville, C-StoreMaster is a regional distributor of convenience store products specializing in the tobacco and beverage categories. The company serves independent c-stores and chain stores with in-stock availability for more than 97 percent of products with all orders delivered on a next-day basis.