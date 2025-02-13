The Magnitude of Mobile

Recent data shows millennials (born 1981 to 1996) spend between four and six hours on their phones every day, while Generation Z members (born 1997 to 2012) spend between six and nine hours — the most of any generation. So, it’s not surprising that when shopping at convenience stores, these younger customers want to receive deals, order and pay on their phones, according to Convenience Store News’ latest Realities of the Aisle Study, which annually surveys 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month. The findings include: