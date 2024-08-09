 Skip to main content

Majority of EV Drivers Cite Safe Location as Top Priority

Nearly 80% cited they would go out of their way to find a safer public charging location.
Amanda Koprowski
RALEIGH, N.C. — Safety is a major driving force in the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and their accompanying infrastructure, according to a new survey from Vontier.

The study reveals what could be a critical gap in the current EV charging network, but also points to data that could provide potential solutions in accelerating EV adoption, such as charging station design and placement.

In the survey, nearly 80% of EV drivers reported they would go out of their way to use a public charger located in a safe environment, which could undermine adaptation in areas where existing charging stations are poorly lit, lack security cameras or are situated in isolated areas of parking lots with minimal supervision.

"It's not just about plugging in anymore — it's about peace of mind," said Mark Morelli, president and CEO at Vontier. "Addressing these safety concerns is imperative for the future of EV adoption, and convenience stores are uniquely positioned to address this challenge. They innately provide a safer, more comfortable charging experience while offering the amenities that drivers desire to be more productive during their charging time."

The survey also found that more than half of EV drivers would drive farther for charging stations that offer protection from the elements, such as rain or snow. Additionally, 67% would go out of their way for stations near shopping areas and 63% for those close to dining options.

As states continue to deploy federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program funds to build fast-charging stations, Vontier believes these findings reinforce the importance of partnering with businesses to create charging options that prioritize driver safety and comfort. The approach would not only address consumer concerns but also has the potential to increase charging station utilization and profitability.

Raleigh-based Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on smarter transportation and mobility. Its clients include 7-Eleven Inc., Circle K, Wawa Inc., Buc-ee's, Speedway, Chevron Corp. and Shell.

Vontier's portfolio company EVolve includes global EV charging software leader Driivz with more than 85,000 ports under management, while Gilbarco Veeder-Root provides Konect, a turnkey solution that enables convenience stores to integrate charging seamlessly with existing fueling, payment and service offerings.

