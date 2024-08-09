Majority of EV Drivers Cite Safe Location as Top Priority
"It's not just about plugging in anymore — it's about peace of mind," said Mark Morelli, president and CEO at Vontier. "Addressing these safety concerns is imperative for the future of EV adoption, and convenience stores are uniquely positioned to address this challenge. They innately provide a safer, more comfortable charging experience while offering the amenities that drivers desire to be more productive during their charging time."
The survey also found that more than half of EV drivers would drive farther for charging stations that offer protection from the elements, such as rain or snow. Additionally, 67% would go out of their way for stations near shopping areas and 63% for those close to dining options.
As states continue to deploy federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program funds to build fast-charging stations, Vontier believes these findings reinforce the importance of partnering with businesses to create charging options that prioritize driver safety and comfort. The approach would not only address consumer concerns but also has the potential to increase charging station utilization and profitability.
Raleigh-based Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on smarter transportation and mobility. Its clients include 7-Eleven Inc., Circle K, Wawa Inc., Buc-ee's, Speedway, Chevron Corp. and Shell.
Vontier's portfolio company EVolve includes global EV charging software leader Driivz with more than 85,000 ports under management, while Gilbarco Veeder-Root provides Konect, a turnkey solution that enables convenience stores to integrate charging seamlessly with existing fueling, payment and service offerings.