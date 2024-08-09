Majority of EV Drivers Cite Safe Location as Top Priority

RALEIGH, N.C. — Safety is a major driving force in the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and their accompanying infrastructure, according to a new survey from Vontier.

The study reveals what could be a critical gap in the current EV charging network, but also points to data that could provide potential solutions in accelerating EV adoption, such as charging station design and placement.

In the survey, nearly 80% of EV drivers reported they would go out of their way to use a public charger located in a safe environment, which could undermine adaptation in areas where existing charging stations are poorly lit, lack security cameras or are situated in isolated areas of parking lots with minimal supervision.