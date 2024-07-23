Majority of Voters Support Federal Action on Credit Card Fees

According to the survey, 55% of likely voters in this fall's general election support the CCCA while only 7% oppose it, and 38% are unsure. Supporters outnumber opponents by nearly 50 percentage points.

Additionally, the survey found 42% of voters are more likely to support a Senate candidate who supports the bill, with only 7% less likely to do so. Among Democrats, 46% favor a candidate who supports the bill while only 6% would more likely oppose the candidate. Among Republicans, 41% favor a CCCA supporter while only 7% would lean against them based on the CCCA.

Bill opponents have claimed the CCCA would cause a reduction in credit card rewards, but surprisingly, 37% of respondents said the loss-of-rewards message would make them more likely to support the bill, with only 15% less likely to support it.

The results come after a federal judge recently rejected a proposed settlement in a nearly 20-year-old class-action lawsuit over Visa and Mastercard credit card swipe fees, calling the temporary reduction in fees "paltry." The judge also noted that experts indicated the fees had been rising year over year.

Overall swipe fees hit a record $172 billion last year and are most merchants' highest operating cost after labor, potentially driving up prices by more than $1,100 a year for the average family.

The survey of 2,040 likely general election voters was conducted June 3-6 by the polling firm co/efficient through mobile phone texts and landline telephone interviews. The results were weighted by age, gender, education level, race, region and self-reported political party and have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.17%.

The Merchants Payments Coalition represents retailers, supermarkets, convenience stores, gasoline stations, online merchants, hotels and others fighting for a more competitive and transparent card system that is fair to consumers and merchants.