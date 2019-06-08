Majors Management Acquires Parent Company of Shop "N" Fill Chain

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC closed its acquisition of the assets of Bowden Oil Co. Inc. on Aug. 2. Based in Sylacauga, Ala., Bowden distributes Chevron branded fuel and operates 17 Shop "N" Fill convenience stores.

"We are pleased to acquire the Bowden assets, which are first class, and have a long history of performing under the Shop "N" Fill brand," said Majors' founder and CEO Marvin Hewatt. "The employees are dedicated to their stores, and we welcome them all to the Majors family as we transition these locations to Majors' Hop-In store brand."

Lawrenceville-based Majors is a multi-brand fuel distributor and c-store operator with a presence in 11 states throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Texas. Its goal is to become Chevron's largest and best distributor in the eastern half of the United States, according to the company.

"This acquisition of approximately 40 million gallons fits our current footprint in the Southeast and our growth strategy," said Majors President Ben Smith. "We are excited to add more units in Alabama. We are dedicated to growing our business, and this acquisition meets our needs as we expand our organization."

Majors currently owns more than 400 c-store units and sells more than 400 million gallons of motor fuels under the Chevron, Texaco, Shell, Exxon, Mobil, Sunoco, Valero, Conoco, Phillips, 76 and Alon brands.