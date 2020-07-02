Majors Management Grows Retail Fuel Distribution Footprint in the Southeast

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Following an active 2019, Majors Management LLC is starting 2020 with another acquisition.

In its recent move, Majors acquired 185 retail fuel supply contracts from The McPherson Cos. Inc. of Birmingham, Ala. The McPherson portfolio increases Majors' existing presence in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.

In addition, it enhances Majors' relationships with its branded supply partners, including Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Conoco and Citgo.

"We are very pleased to add McPherson's customers to the Majors' supply network with this acquisition," said Majors President Ben Smith. "We are excited to welcome our new customers to Majors, and we are committed to providing high-quality and dependable service to the newest members of the Majors family."

According to the company, Majors is committed to growth and anticipates closing on several additional acquisitions in 2020.

"The addition of these customers to Majors is evidence of our continued commitment to our acquisition strategy," said Marvin Hewatt, the founder and CEO of Majors.

In October, Majors added to its convenience store portfolio with the acquisition of McDonald Oil Co.'s 18 convenience stores in Georgia.

That transaction followed Majors acquisition of the assets of Bowden Oil Co. Inc., the parent company of Shop "N" Fill convenience stores.

The company also acquired retail fuel supply contracts and convenience stores assets in Texas, growing its presence in that state.

Based in Lawrenceville, Majors Management and its affiliates supplies fuel to more than 700 c-store locations. It is also a distributor of branded motor fuels and partners with the petroleum brands including Shell, Chevron, Texaco, Exxon, Mobil, Phillips, 76, Sunoco, Valero, Citgo and Alon.

Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.