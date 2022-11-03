Majors Management Picks Up Six Sites in Alabama

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC and its affiliates announced the acquisition of six convenience stores from Fairhope, Ala.-based Bay Shores Oil Inc. The deal further expands Majors Management's existing footprint within the state of Alabama.

All six sites are located in Baldwin County, the seventh fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States, according to the company.

"We are pleased to have worked with the Bay Shores Oil team to close this acquisition quickly, efficiently, and without disruption to the stores," said Majors Management President Ben Smith. "We are excited to acquire additional sites in this rapidly growing region of Alabama, and we look forward to providing exceptional service to the residents and visitors of Baldwin County."

Lawrenceville-based Majors Management has existing markets in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. It has completed 14 acquisitions across 11 states over the last three years.

"It was great to work with Majors on this transaction and to have my stores transition to a talented and first-class team to build on my legacy to serve the customers of this wonderful region," added Paul Moore, CEO of Bay Shores Oil.

Earlier this year, Majors Management affiliates sold the former Tri-State Petroleum commercial fuels business, which it acquired as part of its overall purchase of Tri-State Petroleum in late 2021, to Wheeling, Va.-based Bruceton Farm Service Inc., as Convenience Store News reported. The transaction included two bulk plant facilities in Wheeling and New Martinsville, W.Va., and their respective commercial fuels distribution businesses.

Majors Management is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. The company and its affiliates supply fuel to more than 1,200 convenience store locations. Majors Management partners with leading petroleum brands such as BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Marathon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76 and Alon.