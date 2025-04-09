Majors Management Updates Its Fuel Supply & Carrier Management Processes

"As Majors continues to grow, the efficiency of our operations is increasingly important," said Ismail Uzdil, senior vice president of fuels for Majors. "We have a well-diversified supply portfolio and great carriers, but we needed the right software solution to optimize our supply decisions and logistics execution. Gravitate was the obvious choice for us, given the sophistication of their platform and their understanding of our business. I also love the fact that they are serving carriers and c-stores, which is going to help us with visibility and control."

The Gravitate Supply & Carrier Management solution adds new functionality to the existing Supply and Dispatch suite by connecting fuel retailers and common carriers via its new Crossroads integration framework, according to the company.

The new suite enables fuel retailers without trucks to gain more control and visibility over their supply chains, source dynamically and quickly communicate with carriers. It also adds new modules such as Freight Invoicing and Billing and Supplier Invoice Reconciliation.

"Majors is a tremendous company, and an important part of our overall strategy to help the fuels industry share data more freely and help our customers leverage AI and automation to make better supply decisions. We are grateful for this new partnership," said Gravitate CEO Mike Scharf.

Based in Lawrenceville, Majors Management is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of branded and unbranded motor fuels. Along with its affiliates, the company supplies fuel to more than 1,400 c-store locations. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.