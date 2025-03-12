Majors Management Acquires Fuel Supply Contracts From Bluebonnet Petroleum

"We are excited to expand our supply presence in the east-central Texas market by adding these Chevron locations to our growing network," said Ben Smith, president of Majors Management. "It was a privilege to work closely with Stephanie and the Bluebonnet team to complete this transaction quickly and seamlessly.

"We continue to broaden our supply network and are pleased to add more Chevron sites to our extensive portfolio," Smith continued. "Chevron is a first-class supplier and exceptional brand, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship. As always, our focus is on completing transactions with no disruption to business or customers."

This acquisition aligns with Majors' ongoing strategy of pursuing strategic growth opportunities to further expand its presence in key markets. As it strengthens its fuel supply network, Majors reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality fuel and exceptional service to customers in Texas and across its multistate footprint, the company said.

Based in Lawrenceville, Majors Management is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of branded and unbranded motor fuels. Along with its affiliates, the company supplies fuel to more than 1,400 c-store locations. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.