Majors Management Acquires Fuel Supply Contracts From Bluebonnet Petroleum

The deal expands its supply presence in east-central Texas.
Angela Hanson
Majors Management

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC is growing its supplier portfolio with a new deal. The company and its affiliates acquired Bluebonnet Petroleum Inc.'s Chevron-branded retail fuel supply contracts in late February.

"We were fortunate to have Majors as a partner on this transaction," said Stephanie McAnally, president of Bluebonnet Petroleum. "They moved quickly to closing and were easy to work with. We will continue hauling fuel for these locations on behalf of Majors and look forward to many years of continued business together."

[Read more: Majors Management Picks Up Four N.C. C-stores]

"We are excited to expand our supply presence in the east-central Texas market by adding these Chevron locations to our growing network," said Ben Smith, president of Majors Management. "It was a privilege to work closely with Stephanie and the Bluebonnet team to complete this transaction quickly and seamlessly.

"We continue to broaden our supply network and are pleased to add more Chevron sites to our extensive portfolio," Smith continued. "Chevron is a first-class supplier and exceptional brand, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship. As always, our focus is on completing transactions with no disruption to business or customers."

This acquisition aligns with Majors' ongoing strategy of pursuing strategic growth opportunities to further expand its presence in key markets. As it strengthens its fuel supply network, Majors reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality fuel and exceptional service to customers in Texas and across its multistate footprint, the company said.

Based in Lawrenceville, Majors Management is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of branded and unbranded motor fuels. Along with its affiliates, the company supplies fuel to more than 1,400 c-store locations. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

