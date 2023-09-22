Making the Most of Every Visit

From made-to-order food and beverages to exclusive private-label products that cannot be found anywhere else, convenience store operators are investing heavily in enhancing their in-store offers. Still, however, only 7 percent of the convenience store shoppers surveyed for the 2023 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study — which polled 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month — said they purchase in-store items every time they stop for fuel. The research also revealed: