Making Third-Party Delivery Work for C-stores

Partnering with a third party for delivery enables a c-store to satisfy customer expectations without adding the labor costs, liability and extra insurance associated with employing drivers. Many delivery companies argue that their platforms also expose the c-store brand to a larger audience and create a new revenue stream.

But that doesn’t mean third-party delivery is a slam dunk for every c-store. At the top of the list of challenges is identifying ways to make third-party delivery profitable. C-stores also struggle to operationalize order fulfillment in their locations, integrate delivery services seamlessly into their backend systems, and ensure a good brand experience when part of the service is out of their control. Many c-stores are finding their engagement with third-party delivery providers is still a work in progress.

“I think you’d have a hard time finding one [c-store retailer] that says [third-party delivery is] working well and doesn’t need improvement,” says Perry Kramer, managing partner of Retail Consulting Partners, based in Boston.

OVERCOMING DELIVERY SERVICE CHALLENGES

Despite the many challenges, c-store brands are finding a path forward by learning from restaurants’ experiences and leveraging emerging best practices and technologies to meet the growing customer expectations for a delivery option.

Making Delivery Profitable

Many c-stores are finding that the costs and business practices of third-party delivery firms, which charge a commission as well as customer fees, make it tough to drive a profit. Sylvania, Ohio-based Stop and Go Stores (S&G) has faced challenges “making the math work where the margin made offsets the expense of the third party as well as internal labor needed to fulfill the orders,” notes Neal Frandsen, vice president of marketing.

However, he adds: “We are aware that if we want to remain relevant in the convenience store arena, we need to have an active food program and a delivery service to support that program.”

Stop and Go is currently in talks with a no-commission, flat-fee delivery service broker, Lula, to meet this demand, with a possible pilot in the works.

Other strategies to minimize costs and drive profit include limiting orders to busier stores and those with a foodservice offering, where the volume and margin may offset the additional costs. Some restaurants have tried raising prices for delivery items, although this has been met with customer backlash.

Experts urge c-stores to own as much of the ordering process as possible and then dispatch the delivery component to a third party, rather than relying exclusively on orders created in third-party apps such as those offered by Google or delivery companies. This not only gives the c-store more control, but also allows them to take a hybrid approach to delivery, using in-house drivers during the busiest hours and cross-training them on other tasks for slower times.

“You’ve got to do first-party ordering, where you own the client. It’s cheaper, you get more data, and you can provide a better personalized experience,” advises Andrew Robbins, CEO and co-founder of Paytronix Systems Inc., a provider of customer engagement solutions and loyalty programs. “If all they do is one marketplace, they’re going to get results that disappoint them.”