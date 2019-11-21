​MAPCO Brings Brighter, Modernized Store Design to Chattanooga Market

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO is brightening and modernizing its store design in the Chattanooga, Tenn., area market.

The convenience store retailer, which operates 348 corporate stores across the Southeast United States, refreshed and reopened eight locations — six in Tennessee and two in nearby Georgia, reported Chattanoogan.com.

"The refreshed stores boast a brighter, modernized design with fresh paint and new graphics, including murals inspired by the local landscapes in Tennessee and Georgia," MAPCO officials said. "A new spacious and open floor plan includes seating areas, updated restrooms, uncluttered windows inviting ample natural light, new roller grills serving a selection of hot food, and a host of new merchandise for guests to stock up while they refuel."

The convenience stores are located at:

314 Morrison Springs Road, Chattanooga

514 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga

6200 Lee Highway, Chattanooga

200 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga

201 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga

5500 Highway 153, Hixson, Tenn.

444 Hooker Road, Wildwood, Ga.

955 Highway 299, Wildwood, Ga.

"MAPCO is constantly raising the bar to give our guests a consistently high quality, inspiring and safe experience," said Dennis Sagan, vice president of operations, MAPCO Express. "Refreshing our stores is part of building 'Convenience You Can Trust' and we invite our neighbors in the Chattanooga area to experience the latest innovations in the convenience store industry."

Based in Franklin, MAPCO's chain of c-stores operate primarily in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, with an additional presence in Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. It operates company stores under the banners MAPCO Express, MAPCO Mart, East Coast, Fast Food and Fuel, Favorite Markets, Delta Express and Discount Food Mart. The convenience retailer is owned by South American-based COPEC.

COPEC is No. 26 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.