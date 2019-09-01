MAPCO & Core-Mark Extend Supply Agreement for Another Five Years

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO and Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. are extending their supply agreement for another five years.

The long-term partnership has developed over 10 years and has supported the strategies of both organizations, the companies said. This new agreement went into effect Jan. 1.

"The Core-Mark team is excited to extend our partnership with MAPCO. We look forward to working with this best in class retailer by broadening their excellent food offerings and streamlining their product sourcing while also providing first-rate service," said Bill Stein, senior vice president of enterprise growth for Core-Mark.

Based in South San Francisco, Calif., Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to more than 44,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 primary distribution centers, excluding two distribution facilities the company operates as a third-party logistics provider.

"The Core-Mark team has been an excellent strategic partner for MAPCO and assisted us in expanding our instore offerings. We look forward to working together to achieve our mutual goals of profitable growth, efficient operations and superior execution for our stores and our customers," said MAPCO Vice President of Procurement Keith Slater.

Franklin-based MAPCO has 348 corporate stores operating primarily in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, with additional presence in Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. It operates company stores under the banners MAPCO Express, MAPCO Mart, East Coast, Fast Food and Fuel, Favorite Markets, Delta Express and Discount Food Mart. The convenience retailer is owned by South American-based COPEC