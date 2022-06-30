MAPCO Debuts 'Store of the Future' Design

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO is ramping up innovation with its new store concept.

The convenience store chain's Store of the Future showcases a revamped design and multiple technologically advanced features. According to the company, the updates will bring MAPCO to the forefront of c-store innovation as the brand reimagines convenience for its guests.

MAPCO first introduced its enhanced open floor plan with five stores in 2021, including its rebuilt Nashville flagship location, and planned seven additional store openings for 2022. In addition, the retailer is rebuilding more than a dozen existing stores using the new model.

The new concept stores feature touchscreen fountain beverage machines with more than 20 offerings, including ICEE and fresh coffee. They also include new food displays including roller grills, hot and cold grab-n-go options, gondolas of guests' favorite snacks, commonly needed household items, and a beer cave.

The updated interior includes expanded restrooms, with modern large-scale tiles and custom tile backsplashes, and bright, welcoming messaging throughout the store to guide guests.

"The MAPCO team is doubling down in 2022 on our commitment to offering our guests a Better Break, where they can refresh and recharge at their pace," said CEO Frederic Chaveyriat. "Our new slate of modernized stores are just the latest examples of how we go above and beyond to deliver the best customer experience, and we cannot wait to have our guests enjoy them."

Other tech-forward offerings at select MAPCO locations include:

MAPCO Scan App: At 50 MAPCO stores, customers can save time and enjoy contact-free shopping by downloading the MAPCO Scan app.

Grabango Cashierless Checkout: Beginning this fall, two select MAPCO locations in Nashville will offer check-out free technology through Grabango's cashierless technology. It will be the first of its kind in Nashville experience.

Self-checkout: MAPCO also offers self-checkout options at six of c-stores with plans to expand this service to 40-plus existing locations as well as in all new stores opening in 2022 and beyond.

Companywide AllPoint ATMs: MAPCO equipped each store with a standardized Allpoint system that offers surcharge-free transactions for customers within the network, as well as access to cash without the fees of a traditional ATM.

Amazon Lockers: The service is currently available at 22 MAPCO stores and the retailer with plans to expand with new store openings in 2022.

Created in collaboration with in with retail design firm Chute Gerdeman, Chilean design firm Vial AG, and Architect of Record HFA, MAPCO's Store of the Future design was recently recognized by Shop!, a global trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences, as a winner of the 2021 Shop! Design Gold Award in the convenience category.

The award showcases achievements in visual presentations, renovations, fixtures, new store designs, in-store communications and more. It is judged by an independent panel based on criteria like design innovation, originality of space and use of materials, as well as quality of concept execution.

Franklin-based MAPCO operates more than 300 c-stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi. The company and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.

MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.