MAPCO Earns Top Workplace Recognition

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO is being lauded by The Tennessean Top Workplaces with a Top Workplaces 2022 honor.

The 2022 list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

MAPCO was selected as a 2022 honoree out of nearly 150 companies nominated in the region and compared against more than 19,000 local employee surveys.

"Tennessee is home to more than half of MAPCO's store locations, and our Store Support Center sits right outside of Nashville. To be honored in our own backyard as a Top Workplace is very inspiring," said MAPCO CEO Frederic Chaveyriat. "We greatly value all of our team members and work hard to give them a workplace that provides exciting career opportunities and unparalleled flexibility."

An equal opportunity employer, MAPCO offers all full- and part-time workers unmatched benefits and the flexibility to choose when and where they work, as well as how and when they get paid.

Similarly, the Store Support Center operates on a "FUEL Your Flexibility" hybrid work model, allowing two days of in-office collaboration and three days of work-from-home for strategy and planning.

MAPCO supports employees with professional development opportunities through programs such as Emerging LEADERs, which the c-store retailer launched alongside partner ADVISA, to offer learning and development experiences to leaders within store locations and MAPCO's store support center. MAPCO's Store Support Center was recently honored as ADVISA's 2021 Project of the Year in recognition of the program's empowerment of participating leaders.

In addition to helping team members have fulfilling careers, MAPCO is dedicated to helping them leave their mark on the communities where they live and serve. When MAPCO contributes locally through its Giveback program — whether through recent partnerships with local groups like the Boys & Girls Clubs or donating to a nearby athletic program — team members are encouraged to volunteer, get involved, and further help MAPCO impact local communities in a positive way.

MAPCO is inviting interested applicants across the Southeast to "Find Their Better" and join its team of more than 3,000 team members. A variety of open positions are available to those interested, including store associates, store and restaurant management, Store Support Center staff, and drivers.

The convenience operator was also recently ranked as a 2022 Top Workplace USA.

MAPCO operates more than 300 c-stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi. As Convenience Store Newspreviously reported, the retailer will divest locations in the Louisville, Ky., market as part of its 2022 agenda. The decision comes as the company turns its focus on innovation and its main markets.

"We have been making significant investments into improving our guest experience at existing stores as well as growing the MAPCO brand in new locations," MAPCO said. "During 2022 we expect to execute 20-plus projects between refreshes and new-to-industry locations."

Headquartered in Franklin, MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.

MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.