MAPCO Launches New Mobile App With Several Enhancements

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO launched a new mobile app that offers a catalog of rewards and mobile payment.

The app, which replaces MAPCO's previous mobile app, features a fresh new look that enables MY Reward$ members to more easily track their points and unlock products from the Reward$ Catalog. Its home screen features the latest promotions available at MAPCO stores and offers direct access to a feedback portal.

Users can also check the price of fuel and what services are available at each MAPCO location, as well as get directions to individual stores via Apple Maps, Google Maps or Waze.

Users who add their credit or debit card, Google Pay, Apple Pay (outside only) or MAPCO's new private label debit program MAPCO Better Debit, can use the app to pay at the pump or in-store.

Those who pay with MAPCO Better Debit will save 5 cents per gallon off the listed price of fuel.

"With the new MAPCO app, we are offering our guests an additional point of contact where they can give us their feedback, find great deals and complete their transactions more conveniently than ever," said Claudio Daguerressar, vice president of marketing at MAPCO. "It also provides an additional layer of safety and automatically links to each guest's MY Reward$ account so they can easily earn points without having to swipe their loyalty program card."

The MY Reward$ loyalty program offers new members 20 cents off per gallon on their first fuel fill-up, followed by everyday rewards such as three cents off every gallon of fuel, points that are redeemable for exclusive offers and limited-time promotions.

MAPCO operates 344 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. It is a subsidiary of South America-based COPEC.