MAPCO Opens First Checkout-Free Convenience Store

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — MAPCO took the wraps off the company's first checkout-free convenience store,.

Powered by Grabango, the checkout-free store in Brentwood allows shoppers to save time and skip the line by checking out via the Grabango app. The experience is fully contactless; shoppers select the items they want and are billed through the app. Payment is contactless and automatic; there's no need for barcode scanning, according to Grabango.

"We're excited to offer this game-changing checkout-free technology at our Brentwood location," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "We look forward to bringing the same great MAPCO products our Brentwood customers know and love with the added convenience of a checkout-free option."

MAPCO is the most recent in a line of retailers to introduce Grabango's checkout-free experience to guests. To date, the company has signed seven major retail partners, including two global top 10 grocers. Combined, the company's partners represent more than 375 million square feet of retail space, and each partner has $1 billion or more in annual revenue.

"We're pleased to bring the time-saving benefits of Grabango's checkout-free solution to another partner, especially one as committed to their shoppers' experience as MAPCO," said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. "We know that Grabango will delight shoppers and deliver value to the business as this capability is shared with more MAPCO shoppers every day."

Grabango is based on computer vision, developed by leading experts in the field. As a result, the checkout-free solution eliminates shrink, increases store capacity and boosts shopper loyalty. Additionally, the technology installs easily without any interruption to store operations, doesn't require changes to store layout or product mix, and doesn't require any special carts or gates, according to the company.

Franklin, Tenn.-based MAPCO operates more than 300 c-stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi. The company and its subsidiaries also operate ML Energy Transportation LLC, a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.

MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.