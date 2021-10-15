MAPCO Opens New Flagship Store in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MAPCO Inc. held a grand opening for its new flagship store in Nashville on Oct. 14. Located at 4671 Trousdale Drive, accessible from I-65 North, which leads into the heart of Music City, the 5,600-square-foot store is designed to offer a better break for customers with its efficient layout and modern design.

Attendees at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony included MAPCO executives and community leaders, such as Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Nashville city officials, Nashville Soccer Club Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Dan Farrell, Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) Chief Development Officer Jennifer Wheeler and BGCMT Director of Resource Development Lucy Shaffer.

MAPCO donated $10,000 to BGCMT as part of its ongoing commitment to the communities it serves. The donation will help fund education programming and workforce training for youth in Nashville and surrounding communities.

"At MAPCO, we are always looking for new ways to do good in the communities we serve and live in, especially in our home city of Nashville," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "We are honored to commemorate Nashville's new flagship MAPCO store with this donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, and we look forward to supporting the organization's efforts as they continue to serve youth throughout the region."

The new store features a modernized design with large windows and tall ceilings, allowing for an abundance of natural light, as well as spacious bathrooms, self-checkout options, indoor and outdoor seating, and a curved canopy to facilitate the flow in the 14-station fueling area.

Inside, customers can enjoy a Subway offer; a wide selection of hot and cold grab-and-go sandwiches; roller grill items; new beverage offerings, including additional soda and frozen carbonated selections; Fresh Blend machines serving real fruit smoothies, lattes, frappes, shakes and fruit refreshers; bean-to-cup coffee; and an enlarged beer cave and cold vault, complete with an eight-foot wine case.

Nashville residents are invited to visit the flagship store for a special cook-out event on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The football tailgate-inspired atmosphere will feature family-friendly games and activities, free Johnsonville sausages grilled outdoors and food and beverage offerings from MAPCO partners such as Monster.

Based in Franklin, Tenn., MAPCO operates more than 330 convenience stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.

MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.