MAPCO Takes 'Full Service' to a New Level

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, MAPCO is introducing Full Service+, a new touchless full service experience for fuel and in-store items.

Here's how it works:

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, customers pull into a Full Service+ fuel pump.

An associate will provide customers with a mobile card machine, allowing them make purchases from inside their car. Then, the associate will retrieve these items from inside the store.

Associates will also be responsible for cleaning car windows, and wiping down fuel pumps and any other services. They are required to wear masks and face shields, reported Alabama News.

Full Service+ is available at 13 locations. Click here for a complete list of sites.

The convenience store retailer is also offering curbside service. Customers simply order and pay online, go to MAPCO, pull up to the specially marked parking spots, then call the number on the sign and an associate will bring the order out.

MAPCO operates more than 300 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. It is a subsidiary of South American-based COPEC.