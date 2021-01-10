MAPCO Unveils New Store Model in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO Inc. debuted its redesigned and expanded store model on Sept. 29 at its convenience store located at 2732 York Road in Pleasant View, Tenn. The refreshed site serves the Pleasant View and Coopertown communities.

The rebuild is part of MAPCO's ongoing initiative to deliver "Convenience You Can TRUST" and create a place where guests will enjoy a Better Break as they refresh and recharge with quality products and services at a relevant value, the company said.

The 3,975-square-foot store, which sits on 9.32 acres, features new programs such as:

A refreshed Krispy Krunchy Chicken offer

Cold grab-and-go items

A roller grill serving a selection of hot food

Better-for-you products

ICEE and fountain drinks

Additional coffee offerings

New in-store merchandise

The store also features expanded free parking, with 58 spaces for trucks and 24 for passenger vehicles. Customers can also make use of two new showers, renovated restrooms, and a newly replaced fuel system for a faster fueling experience, including eight tractor trailer diesel fueling bays with DEF.

MAPCO held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration to debut its redesigned and expanded store model on Sept. 29. Ceremony attendees included MAPCO company executives and Pleasant View Mayor Bill Anderson, Coopertown Mayor Becca Werner, and Vice Mayor Robert Dale Anderson, as well as leadership from Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee (BGMCT).

​​​​​​​As part of its commitment to the community and improving educational opportunities for children, MAPCO executives presented BGMCT with a $3,000 check for renovation of the nearby Andrew Jackson teen club, which provides tutoring, career development services, STEM activities and more to local youth. The donation was made possible through MAPCO's Giveback program, which supports nonprofits and community organizations in the areas MAPCO serves.

MAPCO also recently finalized a 2021 philanthropic partnership with several Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the Southeast.

"Doing good in the communities we serve and live in has always been a top priority for MAPCO," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "As we welcome local guests back to our expanded and refreshed Pleasant View location, we are honored to be able to commemorate such a special occasion by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to help them better serve youth throughout the region."

Based in Franklin, MAPCO operates more than 330 convenience stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.

MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.