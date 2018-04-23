Marathon Brand Network Gets Its Own Rewards Program

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Co. LP is giving its brand network its own rewards program.

Through collaboration with Southwest Airlines, La Quinta Inns & Suites, the Arbor Day Foundation and Marathon's own My CentsOff fuel savings program, Marathon is launching "MakeItCount." Through the program, consumers will have the opportunity to earn points for their purchases of both fuel and featured non-fuel items at participating Marathon branded stations.

MakeItCount members will earn points directly in their choice of Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards; La Quinta Returns; Sustain tree planting program in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation; or the My CentsOff fuel savings program.

The program will also support achievement-based rewards, based on member purchase activity at participating Marathon branded stations, in the form of bonus partner points or fuel discounts.

Consumers can enroll by texting "Join" to 40244, by downloading the MakeItCount app, or through the MakeItCount website, and then simply picking a rewards partner and start earning points. Program members can change their partner choice at any time. To make it as easy as possible, no program cards are needed; members just enter "11+" their registered phone number with every purchase.

"This rewards program and our partnerships create a unique loyalty offering that our customers have been anticipating and brings added value to the Marathon brand," said William D. McCleave, Marathon Brand director. "We believe MakeItCount offers consumers an ideal mix of choices, and as a result of the program structure, is differentiated from other major oil brand programs."

Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is the nation's second-largest refiner. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned retail outlets across 20 states and the District of Columbia.

In addition, MPC subsidiary Speedway LLC owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,740 convenience stores in 21 states.