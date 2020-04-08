Marathon Petroleum CEO: Speedway Sale Is a 'Win-Win' for Both Sides

The company expects to benefit from the integration driven by the fuel supply agreement. Benefits will come from providing both logistics and transportation services.

"We're going to continue to provide those services for 7-Eleven, so there will be a benefit to us as far as using our logistics assets, using our trucking services, trying to give them the utmost in terrific service," the chief executive explained. "It's a win-win for both of us. We're going to capture the integrated value as far as the logistics and the supply, and 7-Eleven will capture the margin and the retail business going forward."

In addition, MPC plans to work "hand-in-hand" with 7-Eleven as the convenience store retailer further grows its portfolio. 7-Eleven has a stated goal to reach approximately 20,000 stores, and MPC has a second supply agreement beyond the Speedway stores.

Brian K. Partee, MPC's senior vice president of marketing, acknowledged that it is difficult to develop a long-term supply arrangement, but described the new partnership with 7-Eleven as "a solid relationship."

"If you think about the history of the Speedway portfolio literally growing up over decades in and around the infrastructure, it was important to us to preserve the integration value operationally associated with that, which we have done so in the contract," Partee said.

Also, historically speaking, MPC and 7-Eleven have not had "a huge" fuel supply relationship to date, so there is a lot of open runway going forward.

"We think there is opportunity there, especially across the broader platform we now have coast to coast, to work closely together and find more opportunities," he said. "We think we started down the right path and have the commercial construct to get there, and we're excited about the prospects going forward, once we get to the closing table, to drive incremental value — not only for MPC, but across both sides of the table."

Findlay-based MPC is an integrated downstream energy company that operates the nation's largest refining system. Its marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including approximately 11,800 in North America.