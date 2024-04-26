Marathon Petroleum Extends Sponsorship Pact With Bassmaster

As a supporting sponsor of the Bassmaster Tournament Trail, Marathon will be heavily featured during the Bassmaster LIVE show, which is broadcast on FS1, and streamed on Bassmaster.com and the FOX Sports digital platforms. The show is hosted from the Marathon Bassmaster Studios.

In 2023, avid fishing fans watched more than 166 million minutes of Bassmaster LIVE coverage. After two 2024 Elite tournaments, viewership has already reached a record-breaking pace, according to B.A.S.S.

Marathon will also receive exposure in Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times magazines, as well as across various social media platforms. The Marathon-sponsored content will include "Peak Performance" interviews, which focus on the winning ways of professionals and seek to help anglers of all levels improve their techniques.

"We are proud to continue to grow our partnership with Marathon," said B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson. "It's a natural fit for both parties, and anglers and fans alike find confidence in the Marathon brand and retail outlets while on the road traveling to their favorite fishing destinations."

Findlay-based Marathon is a leading integrated downstream energy company that operates the nation's largest refining system. Its marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.