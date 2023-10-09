Marathon Petroleum Marks 1M Loyalty Members at Brand Retail Stations

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. wants to reward its loyalty program members with the biggest rewards yet.

The Marathon retail brand's newly launched loyalty program, Marathon ARCO Rewards, hit 1 million members in September. To mark the milestone, the company is holding a Win Big Sweepstakes.

Kicking off Oct. 9 and running through Jan. 15, 2024, new and existing Marathon ARCO Rewards members can enter the sweepstakes for the chance to win one of three big prizes:

One grand-prize winner: 2024 Ford Expedition Limited MAX, plus $1,000 in gas

One first runner-up prize winner: Gas for a year

second runner-up prize winners (500): $50 Rewards

"Since launching Marathon ARCO Rewards earlier this year, we've seen impressive participation and so much excitement surrounding the program from both our long-time and new members," said Steve Solomon, Marathon's director of Brand Strategy and Innovation. "We're eager to continue driving program growth, activity, and station visits through this 'Win Big' sweepstakes."

Loyalty members can enter the sweepstakes by visiting participating Marathon ARCO Rewards stations. Each customer is allowed one entry per day and only two stations visit entries per day. They can also enter through the mobile app and are allowed two entries per day within the app.

Additionally, loyalty members can enter with a mail-in postcard and are allowed two entries per postcard, according to the company.

Findlay-based Marathon is a leading, integrated downstream energy company that operates the nation's largest refining system. Its marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.