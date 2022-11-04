Marathon Petroleum Launches Rewards Program Pilot

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is piloting a new and improved loyalty program across select retail stations.

Powered by Stuzo's Open Commerce product suite, Marathon Rewards is designed to provide a personalized customer experience with targeted offers for specific store locations. It replaces the MakeItCount Rewards platform.

"Customer loyalty is integral to the Marathon brand. This upgrade is a component of our broader Marathon brand strategy, which includes the recently launched Endurance Image and our new Marathon Insight mystery shop program currently under development," said Marathon Petroleum's brand marketing and commerce manager, John Rice.

Marathon Rewards members earn a 5-cent reward per gallon of fuel, as well as select in-store purchases and additional third-party offers. Rewards can be redeemed on qualifying fuel purchases. The program kicks off with a $5 reward incentive for new member-related activities.

A market-wide release of Marathon Rewards is expected by the end of the year.

"Stuzo is excited to partner with Marathon to bring the all-new Marathon Rewards program to market," said Jake Kiser, chief customer officer at Stuzo. "Marathon Rewards utilizes Stuzo's patent pending Wallet Steering System, which drives incremental shares of fuel and merchandise to jobbers and dealer networks."

Stuzo, provider of Open Commerce, delivers one-to-one customer activation and personalized digital commerce solutions for retailers. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia.

Based in Findlay, Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an integrated, downstream energy company. It operates the nation's largest refining system. The company's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.

Marathon Petroleum also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.