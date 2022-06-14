Marathon Unveils New Image for Branded Gas Stations

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon-branded gas stations are moving into the future with a new look.

On June 13, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) debuted the new image for its branded locations to represent the retail brand into the next decade and beyond.

"Remaining true to our heritage, you will still see the familiar red, white and blue colors reconfigured into a bolder, more contemporary design," said John Rice, manager, brand marketing at Marathon.

"Updated dimensional elements such as a retooled logo, channel letters and illumination will capture attention both day and night," Rice added. "The new image also features 'Endurance Fuels' to underscore Marathon's enduring commitment to provide consumers with high-quality fuels."

As part of the development process, Marathon will test the new look this month at three prototype sites in Findlay — home of the company's headquarters. It will announce a full launch plan by August.

According to Steve Solomon, director of brand strategy and innovation at Marathon, the new image provides a brighter, more modern look that emphasizes Marathon's commitment to quality and reliability with space for further innovations.

"Brand marketing is a key component of Marathon's go-to-market strategy, and this new image is just the beginning of more innovations to come," he said.