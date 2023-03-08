Marathon Petroleum Takes Major Stake in Emerging RNG Producer

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) is strengthening its commitment to lower carbon investments by acquiring a 49.99 percent interest in LF Bioenergy, an emerging producer of renewable natural gas (RNG), from Cresta Fund Management.

The agreement, which is worth $50 million, includes the potential for up to an additional $50 million based on the achievement of predetermined earn-out targets.

"This RNG transaction demonstrates our commitment to lower carbon investments," said MPC Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development Dave Heppner. "This platform will create the opportunity for further integration and advances MPC's goal to lower the carbon intensity of its operations and the products it offers."

LF Bioenergy has been focused on developing and growing a portfolio of dairy farm-based, low carbon intensity RNG projects. Current projects are under various stages of development, with the first facility nearing completion and expected to be in service in the first half of 2023.

The RNG producer's management and origination teams continue to expand the portfolio with additional sanctioned projects while progressing their existing pipeline of opportunities toward final investment decisions, MPC announced.

As specific project milestones are achieved, MPC is expected to fund its share of capital expenditures, building out this portfolio to produce more than 6,500 MMBtu per day by the end of 2026.

Jones Day acted as legal advisor and Barclays acted as exclusive financial advisor to MPC in connection with this transaction. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal advisor and Guggenheim Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Cresta and LF Bioenergy.

