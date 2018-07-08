Marathon & WEX Extend Fuel Card Pact

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) has renewed and expanded its fuel card pact with WEX Inc. in the form of a new five-year deal.

"Our jobber customers see value in the development of their fleet business, and our WEX program helps them to do just that," said Bill McCleave, director of brand marketing at Marathon.

Under the terms of the pact, WEX will provide Marathon with the sales and marketing resources to fuel Marathon's retail growth. This deal expands on the initial 2012 agreement, where WEX took over Marathon's fleet card program. Since then, the program experienced consistent double-digit year-over-year growth and decreased attrition, according to the companies.

"Partners continue to re-sign with WEX because we are constantly delivering new technology, enhancing service solutions and executing go-to-market strategies that uniquely grow each partner's business in a way that bolsters their brands and meets their objectives," said Jay Collins, WEX senior vice president. "Marathon has seen the value that their fleet card program brings in not only extending Marathon's brand values, but also in helping to grow their stations' businesses.

"Extended deals show us there is tremendous trust in the WEX brand from the biggest players in the industry," Collins added. "They confirm the belief we have in our technology and our people."

Findlay-based MPC is currently the nation's second-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.9 million barrels per calendar day in its six-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned retail outlets across 20 states and Washington, D.C. In addition, Speedway, a MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,740 convenience stores in 22 states.

WEX Inc. is a provider of payment processing and business solutions across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. It operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies.